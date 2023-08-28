Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLNG stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.