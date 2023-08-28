FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.