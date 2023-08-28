ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 346.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,378 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Lincoln National worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

LNC stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

