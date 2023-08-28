Daktronics (DAKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $8.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.20. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daktronics by 354.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 516,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 384,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

