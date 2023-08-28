46,052 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.