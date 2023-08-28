Kava (KAVA) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Kava has a market cap of $490.63 million and $10.22 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 724,958,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,045,276 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.