DeepOnion Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $37.31 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00159463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00050905 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00027459 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003797 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

