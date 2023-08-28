BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 1-Day Volume of $387,976.46 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $322.83 million and $387,976.46 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $25,995.08 or 1.00031230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,963.41858631 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $381,214.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.