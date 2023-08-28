Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP):
- 8/17/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/7/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2023 – Ryman Hospitality Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $98.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
