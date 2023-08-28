Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crew Energy (CWEGF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS: CWEGF) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.25.

8/10/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

8/10/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

8/10/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

8/10/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50.

7/14/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.20 to C$8.00.

6/29/2023 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Crew Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

