LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

