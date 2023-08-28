Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,200 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 1,149,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,210.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

DLMAF opened at $62.92 on Monday. Dollarama has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $67.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

