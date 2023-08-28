Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

