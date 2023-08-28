Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 755,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,119.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRLXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Boralex has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.72.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

