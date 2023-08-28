Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,659 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System
In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $259,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,337 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ryder System Price Performance
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
