Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Increases By 34.0%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ioneer Price Performance

Shares of ioneer stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. ioneer has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

