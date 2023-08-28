Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Expands By 28.1%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

PSYTF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

