Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
HLOGF opened at C$0.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. Helium One Global has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.14.
Helium One Global Company Profile
