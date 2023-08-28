Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Helium One Global Price Performance

HLOGF opened at C$0.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. Helium One Global has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.14.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

Helium One Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 15 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,590 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 910 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.