Short Interest in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Expands By 28.2%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $126.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onto Innovation
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.