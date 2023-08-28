Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Expands By 27.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,816,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 2,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,341.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SFTBF stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.