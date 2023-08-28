Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Increases By 34.1%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.59%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

