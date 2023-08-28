Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Increases By 28.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,734,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,242,923,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.