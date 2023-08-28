Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in August

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.19 on Monday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Awakn Life Sciences
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Dollar Wars: 2 Dollar Store Empires Getting More Affordable
Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.