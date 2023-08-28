Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,491 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.10% of Tenable worth $496,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenable by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 192,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.24. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $112,197.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

