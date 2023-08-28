EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 362 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $97.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.