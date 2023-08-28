Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STX opened at $64.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.10. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.79.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

