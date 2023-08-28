EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $31.62 on Monday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $186.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

