EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

