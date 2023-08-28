Fmr LLC Acquires 289,799 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.99% of RH worth $482,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.87.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $338.73 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

