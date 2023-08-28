EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $90.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

