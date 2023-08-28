Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,843,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,447,439 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $502,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

