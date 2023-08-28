EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,283,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 704,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 70.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,001 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

