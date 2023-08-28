Fmr LLC Has $494.47 Million Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.12% of Boston Beer worth $494,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $355.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.03.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock worth $9,324,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

