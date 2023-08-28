EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,714 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 81,739 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

