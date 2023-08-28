Fmr LLC Acquires 2,064,931 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $487,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $41,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $97.64 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

