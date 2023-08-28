L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.37% of L3Harris Technologies worth $511,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $178.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

