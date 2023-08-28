UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,722 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.61% of UDR worth $488,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.16.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

