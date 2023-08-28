Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $500,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 490.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after acquiring an additional 179,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $205.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

