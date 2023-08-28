Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $495.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of INTU opened at $519.05 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $521.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.09. The stock has a market cap of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.