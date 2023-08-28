Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

