American Century Companies Inc. Sells 72,628 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,628 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.75% of Generac worth $50,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 40.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Generac by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $114.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $253.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

