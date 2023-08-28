Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.33, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $332,586.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after buying an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

