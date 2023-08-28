TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.70% of TD SYNNEX worth $611,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock worth $222,563,007. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

