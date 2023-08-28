Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.71% of Rivian Automotive worth $528,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

