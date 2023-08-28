Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,784,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,573 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $572,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $364.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

