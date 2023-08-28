Fmr LLC Purchases 269,144 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,144 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.04% of Moderna worth $608,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,002 shares of company stock valued at $43,000,458. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $111.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

