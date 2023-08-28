American Century Companies Inc. Sells 204,738 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 204,738 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $52,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.51 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

