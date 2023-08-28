Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,018 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shockwave Medical worth $566,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $214.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.21. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

