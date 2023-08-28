Fmr LLC Buys 6,521,454 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.92% of Cameco worth $557,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

