Analysts Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $47.38

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion and a PE ratio of -216.13. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

